The Capistrano Dispatch

Effective July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, Capistrano Unified School District schools are serving lunches to students every school day under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines (scroll below for a matrix of the guidelines).

“Any household member receiving benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs or FDPIR should receive a notification letter stating all children within the household will automatically qualify for free meals,” a CUSD press release stated. “Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant or runaway and children enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals. Therefore, the household does not need to complete a meal application. Contact school officials if any child within the household is not on the notification letter. The household must inform school officials if they do not want to receive free or reduced-price meals.”

To apply for meal benefits, parents must fill out one application for all children in the household and return it to the Food and Nutrition Services office at 32972 Calle Perfecto in San Juan Capistrano. For a simple and secure method to apply, visit the online application at www.lunchapplication.com. Contact Food and Nutrition Services at 949.234.9509 for help filling out the application. Food and Nutrition Services will let you know by letter if your application is approved or denied for free or reduced-price meals, according to the release.

Click here to read the full press release from CUSD.