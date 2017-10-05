By Allison Jarrell

After alerting parents on Sept. 29 that students may have received musical instruments possibly contaminated with “bodily fluids,” the Capistrano Unified School District sent a second email to parents Thursday sharing some “better news.”

The Flutes Across the World music program that is currently under investigation by the California Department of Justice was not hosted recently at any CUSD school sites, according to an email from CUSD’s chief communications officer Ryan Burris. This means that CUSD students did not come into contact with any flutes that may have been tainted with a program presenter’s semen.

The Flutes Across the World presenter currently under investigation is not a district employee.

“While we have not been provided any further details about the investigation from the California Department of Justice or federal law enforcement agencies, we have checked in with all of our school sites and our music staff to identify whether any of our schools sponsored the ‘Flutes Across the World Program,’ which appears to be the music program that was most concerning to law enforcement,” Burris said. “Based on feedback from our current principals and our current music teachers, this program has not been hosted recently at any of our school sites. In addition, we have not been notified by any families that the (possibly contaminated) flutes were found in their child’s possession.”

Burris said he appreciates parents’ patience as the district looked thoroughly into the issue.

“Many families asked which specific schools may have hosted this particular program, and we are glad to report this outcome,” Burris said.