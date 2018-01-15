By Allison Jarrell

After more than a year of negotiations, the Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) announced on Friday, Jan. 12, that officials had reached a tentative contract agreement with members of the Capistrano Unified Education Association (CUEA).

CUSD’s chief communications officer Ryan Burris said in a press release that the agreement “will provide the stability of a three-year contract” and allow the “district to continue to operate efficiently while remaining focused on the education of young people.”

Negotiations between CUSD and CUEA had been taking place in closed session since Oct. 13, 2017, and officially stalled back in June. In October, it was announced that mediation had also failed. The first fact-finding session for CUSD and CUEA took place on Dec. 12, and both parties agreed to participate in a second session on Friday, Jan. 12. During these sessions, a three-person panel reviewed the arguments and proposals of each side.

CUSD officials said details of the tentative agreement would be released on Wednesday, Jan. 17.