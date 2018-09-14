Scoreboard: Dante Pettis’ First NFL Catch is Touchdown

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Juan Capistrano youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Pettis’ First Catch is Touchdown

Dante Pettis, San Clemente native and the first JSerra player selected in the NFL Draft, also made waves in his opener with the San Francisco 49ers in Minnesota on Sunday.

With the 49ers trailing, 24-6, late in the third quarter, Pettis provided a spark.

The first touchdown of 2018! 49ers scoring drive: 75 yards, 7 plays resulting in the @dmainy_13 touchdown.#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/R866rorzhd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 9, 2018

On a second-and-15, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spun to his left out of a collapsing pocket and hurled the ball to the back left of the end zone. Pettis, who started as the first receiver on the right of the formation, darted diagonally to the left and got full extension on his arms to pull in his first NFL reception and first NFL touchdown, a 22-yarder.

Pettis, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was targeted five times for two receptions for 61 yards. With his blue-tinged hair peeking out the back of his helmet, Pettis played the second most snaps of any 49ers receiver, 48, in a 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Pettis and the 49ers will look to bounce back on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:05 p.m. in their home opener at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara against the Detroit Lions.

Lewis Wins Florida State League Title

Royce Lewis, JSerra alum and No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2017, and the Advanced-A Fort Myers Miracle won the Florida State League championship.

The Miracle won the best-of-five championship series over the Daytona Tortugas, 3-1, on Monday with an 8-5 win.

Some champion photos are starting to come in….#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/7fTSxBKP1K — Fort Myers Miracle (@MiracleBaseball) September 11, 2018

Lewis hit 5 for 17 with three home runs, five RBI and five runs in the four-game series. Lewis finished his second minor-league season with a .292 batting average, 14 home runs, 74 RBI and 83 runs scored.

By winning the Florida State League title, Lewis matched the feat of his JSerra coach, Brett Kay, who won the same league title 15 years ago with the St. Lucie Mets in 2003.