Scoreboard: San Juan Residents Lead Santa Margarita Hockey to National Title

By Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Capistrano residents Brendan Williams, John Mulvihill II and Nicholas Gluck and the Santa Margarita Catholic High School hockey team won the USA Hockey High School Division 1 national championship in dramatic fashion on March 26 in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Santa Margarita scored the game’s opening goal in the first period with a tally from Mulvihill. Williams picked up a secondary assist.

Regis Jesuit of Colorado then took the lead with two second-period goals.

With the final seconds ticking off the clock in the third, Santa Margarita charged out of its own zone. Williams completed a cross-ice pass to Joseph Felicicchia who scored with two second remaining to tie the game.

In overtime, Williams collected his third assist as he slid the puck across the slot to Leevi Selanne, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, who scored the game-winning power play goal to win the national title.

Willams led the Eagles in assists (10) and points (13) in the national tournament. Mulvihill scored four goals and added five assists in the six games. Gluck had two assists.

It was Santa Margarita’s second national title with the first coming in 2013. The Eagles were national runner-ups last season and in 2015.

Santa Margarita went undefeated this season to win the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League Division 1 championship and its second consecutive state title.