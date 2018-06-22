Scoreboard: Skvarna Captures Second NSSA Title

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Juan Capistrano youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Skvarna Captures Second NSSA Title

San Juan Hills alum and Saddleback College student-athlete Kevin Skvarna stayed on top at the NSSA National Interscholastic Championships on June 17 at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.

Skvarna posted a score of 15.67 and earned his second consecutive college longboard national title. Saddleback tied for seventh in the team standings with 53 points.

Point Loma Nazarene won its fourth consecutive national team title.

Skvarna won the 2017 title with a score of 16.63.

Stier Grabs Gold, Silver in Desert Challenge

Saddleback Valley Christian junior Kendall Stier followed up her CIF State record performance by continuing strong into summer competition.

Stier won gold in the javelin and silver in the shotput at the 2018 Desert Challenge Games on June 15 at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

The 17-year-old took the top mark in the wheelchair F33 javelin at 14 feet even on her fourth attempt.

In the wheelchair F33 shot put, Stier put up her best mark on her sixth and final attempt with a throw of 10 feet, eight inches.

Stier, who competes with cerebral palsy, was part of a field of 424 athletes and guides from 16 countries, including 46 members of Team USA.

Lewis Starts in Midwest League All-Star Game

In his first full season of professional baseball, JSerra alum Royce Lewis earned a starting spot for the Midwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 19.

Lewis, the shortstop for the Class-A Cedar Rapids Kernels, led off the game with a single and immediately stole a base. He finished 1 for 2 on the night for the West Division.

In 55 games for the Kernels, Lewis is hitting .302 with 37 RBIs, 38 runs, 16 doubles and six home runs. Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is the top prospect in the Minnesota Twins system.