By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Juan Capistrano youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Two JSerra Players Head to USA Baseball Trials

JSerra sophomores Gage Jump and Cody Schrier were selected to an initial roster of 54 for the 2018 USA Baseball 15U National Team Trials.

Eighteen more players will be added after the 14U National Team program finishes to finalize a 72-man roster for Phase 1 of the trials. Phase 1 begins on Saturday, July 29 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The roster will be cut to 34 for Phase 2 that begins on Aug. 1. Phase 2 will finalize the 20-man roster that will take part in a training camp from Aug. 4-7 to prepare for the 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup. The World Cup begins on Aug. 10 in Panama.

Jump and Schrier both made the varsity JSerra roster as freshmen last season. Jump, an Aliso Viejo native, was strong on the mound for a loaded JSerra starting rotation. Schrier, a San Clemente resident, is a middle infielder for the Lions and verbally committed to USC in November of 2017 well before his freshman season started.