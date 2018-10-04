Senator Bates’ Office Offers Lesson in Safe Driving at San Juan Capistrano Community Center

Dozens of seniors packed the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, for a two-hour lesson on safe driving organized by the Office of State Senator Patricia Bates and The California Highway Patrol.

The refresher class, “Age Well, Drive Smart,” was held from 9-11 a.m. and geared toward drivers who are 55 and older. The class is meant to cover the rules of the road, safety tips, street signs and advice on age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them to stay safe, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

The class was one of two held that day; another was held in Laguna Hills from 1-3 p.m. Both classes filled up quickly when they became available, according to the release.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that by 2029, roughly a quarter of drivers will be 65 or older. Older drivers deal with a number of vulnerabilities such as fragility, which increases with age. Older drivers might also have increased difficulty reading signs, road markings and small lettering.

“As we age, we all need a refresher course when it comes to driving safely,” Bates stated in a news release. “And we know that mobility and autonomy are important to our aging population. I’m proud of the work that my staff and I can do in serving our senior citizens and partnering with the California Highway Patrol to organize such informative classes.”