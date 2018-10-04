A group of seniors attended a driver safety course at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Photo: Courtesy of Jacqui Nguyen.
Senator Bates’ Office Offers Lesson in Safe Driving at San Juan Capistrano Community Center

Dozens of seniors packed the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, for a two-hour lesson on safe driving organized by the Office of State Senator Patricia Bates and The California Highway Patrol.

The refresher class, “Age Well, Drive Smart,” was held from 9-11 a.m. and geared toward drivers who are 55 and older. The class is meant to cover the rules of the road, safety tips, street signs and advice on age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them to stay safe, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

The class was one of two held that day; another was held in Laguna Hills from 1-3 p.m. Both classes filled up quickly when they became available, according to the release.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that by 2029, roughly a quarter of drivers will be 65 or older. Older drivers deal with a number of vulnerabilities such as fragility, which increases with age. Older drivers might also have increased difficulty reading signs, road markings and small lettering.

“As we age, we all need a refresher course when it comes to driving safely,” Bates stated in a news release. “And we know that mobility and autonomy are important to our aging population. I’m proud of the work that my staff and I can do in serving our senior citizens and partnering with the California Highway Patrol to organize such informative classes.”

 

 

