The JF Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s 45th annual BBQ and Family Faire fundraiser brought in a record $1.3 million, surpassing the center’s goal of $1.2 million to support the nonprofit’s mission.

Funds raised from the annual event supports the nonprofit’s equine-assisted services and financial aid for clients and participants. Over 1,200 attendees enjoyed the Shea Center Campus as it was transformed into a carnival on Sept. 23, offering guests the opportunity to learn more about the center’s mission

The event featured client rider demonstrations, a barbeque, sponsor saloon, live music from Swingshift, dancing, photo opportunities and barn tours to meet the center’s therapy horses. The Parade of Stars comprised 85 clients, family members, volunteers and staff.

Attendees also enjoyed a performance by Infinite Flow, an inclusive professional dance company that employs dancers with and without disabilities.

Kids could also enjoy carnival games, prizes, face painting and a petting zoo. OCFA Fire Capt. Danny Goodwin and firefighters from local OCFA Station 56 passed out junior firefighter helmets and offered kids tours and photo opportunities with their technical rescue truck.

Shea Center CEO Dana Butler-Moburg, made welcome remarks and introductions and Agnes McGlone Swanson, Shea Center Chief Development Officer, and Sonya Violette, Shea Center Donor Relations Director thanked sponsors of all levels.

Greg Talbott, Shea Center Board chair, thanked board leaders, volunteers and staff with special recognition to 2023 BBQ co-chairs Bonnie Eastman, Amber Landeen, and Bryan Coniglio.