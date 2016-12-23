Compiled by Staff



December

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle San Francisco, 26500 Block (Thursday, Dec. 15, 1:51 p.m.) A caller reported a “small bag of marijuana in the bushes under the stairs” in front of the caller’s apartment. The caller wanted police to “go find it and take it.” Police arrived to find an empty container.

November

WELFARE CHECK

Via La Plata, 32000 Block (Wednesday, Nov. 16, 12:11 a.m.) A woman repeatedly called 911 talking about her sister and not knowing why she called. Police said the woman was unable to articulate if she needed police, fire or medics. The woman eventually told police that she accidentally drunk dialed 911.

October

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Lookout Court, 32400 Block (Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2 a.m.) A woman reported a paranoid woman knocking at her door saying that someone was trying to kill her. When the woman opened the door, she discovered it was her 34-year-old daughter who was eating a “marijuana cookie” and complaining of pain. The caller told police that her daughter needed medical attention; she was later taken to Mission Hospital.

VANDALISM REPORT

Paseo de Hermosa, 32000 Block (Monday, Oct. 17, 3:59 p.m.) A woman told police that several leaves had been destroyed on her potted plant in her front yard.

DISTURBANCE

Camino Capistrano, 31700 Block (Friday, Oct. 7, 3:08 p.m.) A woman called police to report a man at the Mission Fine Art Gallery who was “aggressively looking at artwork and disturbing art classes.” The man was last seen walking to a nearby Starbucks.

September

DISTURBANCE

Calle Resplendor, 30700 Block (Wednesday, Sept. 14, 12:13 p.m.) A man reported that when his girlfriend and girlfriend’s family moved into their new house, they found an unknown woman yelling at everyone. The man later told police that the woman was a neighbor who had concerns about the property becoming a brothel. The woman apologized.



CITIZEN ASSIST

Paseo Cerveza, 33200 Block (Friday, Sept. 2, 9:08 a.m.) An ongoing parking dispute was reported between the caller’s boss and the business manager next door. The caller told police that the business manager next door had a video camera taped to his steering wheel and a mannequin in his vehicle. The caller said he and his boss were “feeling very uncomfortable.”

August

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Aeropuerto, 26000 Block (Thursday, Aug. 18, 4:03 p.m.) A woman called police complaining about the homeless camp on the hill behind the trailer park. She said the homeless subjects had “engineered an explosive device on the railroad tracks” and she “saw wires and a USB cord on the train crossing.” Deputies located the object and discovered that it was trash. They found nothing suspicious.

PATROL CHECK

San Juan Creek Road, 32300 Block (Thursday, Aug. 18, 3:57 a.m.) A caller was concerned about a man with long hair, no shirt and gym shorts running in the neighborhood.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Alipaz Street/Via Monterey (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 8:29 p.m.)

A caller reported a white pickup camper shell at the end of Alipaz Street with subjects living in it and using “nature to relieve themselves.”

July

CITIZEN ASSIST

Peppertree Bend, 31600 Block (Saturday, July 2, 9:40 p.m.) A woman reported a dog barking on a neighboring street. She was convinced there was something wrong “as that is what she interpreted from the woofs.”

INVESTIGATE PERSON DOWN

Calle Arroyo/Paseo Tirador (Saturday, July 2, 7:02 a.m.) A caller requested a patrol check at an empty lot next to Staples after seeing “a white tarp covering a body.” The caller could only see feet but thought the person was dead because “it would be a weird place for a transient to sleep.” The feet belonged to an elderly transient woman who was sleeping.

June

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Ortega Highway/Interstate 5 (Tuesday, June 21, 9:38 a.m.) A patrol check was requested for a Middle Eastern man with a “white cloth that drapes over his neck” and “teal baggy pants” carrying a backpack and holding a sign that says “HAMAS” in front of the Shell station. Police discovered the sign actually read “HOMLAS.” The man agreed to stop soliciting drivers.

DISTURBANCE

Doheny Park Road, 33900 Block (Tuesday, June 21, 8:03 a.m.) A man, possibly under the influence of drugs, was harassing an employee at the Costco car wash and “trying to push his shopping cart” into the car wash and into the employee. The subject was also seen “dirty dancing on the trees.” The man then left the area toward the Stonehill bridge. About an hour later, the man was seen again on Costco property refusing to leave and exposing his genitals. The subject eventually left on foot toward the train tracks. Police arrested and booked the man at the Intake Release Center to identify him and cite him for indecent exposure and trespassing. He was released on June 22 with a court appearance date of July 20.

May

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Edgewood Road/Aspen Way (Tuesday, May 31, 3:28 p.m.) A patrol check was requested at the park for six male subjects, approximately 14 to 16 years old, smoking from a bong next to little kids on swings.

DISTURBANCE

Alipaz Street, 32700 Block (Monday, May 23, 5:54 p.m.)

An ongoing dispute between neighbors was called in by a woman who claimed her neighbor “sprayed her with a water hose” because she was watering her plants. The claim was unfounded.



April

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Calle de Bonanza, 34000 Block (Saturday, April 30, 3:41 p.m.) A male subject requested paramedics because he was “tripping on snake venom.”

March

DISTURBANCE

Camino Capistrano, 30300 Block (Friday, March 25, 10:10 p.m.) A resident at Silverado Senior Living punched another resident in the face. The victim had a small laceration but refused medics.

WELFARE CHECK

Windjammer Drive, 25600 Block (Thursday, March 24, 2:38 p.m.) A man called police and said he wasn’t drunk but had taken Xanax and needed a deputy to explain to him “what sexual harassment is.” The man went on to admit he had been drinking a bottle of vodka with his prescription meds.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Interstate 5/Ortega Highway (Sunday, March 20, 11:16 p.m.) A patrol check was requested on Ortega near a hillside for “the world’s largest rock concert.”



February

DISTURBANCE

Paseo Laguna, 27300 Block (Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10:39 a.m.) A man told police that his neighbor told him “shut up or I’ll kick your ass” at an HOA meeting the day before. The man said he wasn’t concerned, he just wanted the issue to be documented.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

La Zanja Street, 26500 Block (Tuesday, Feb. 23, 12:02 a.m.) A caller reported hearing subjects “being loud and punching something.” The caller suspected that a fight may have broken out near the garages. A patrol check was conducted and police discovered the noise was actually kids playing soccer.

January

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle San Antonio, 26400 Block (Monday, Jan. 18, 10:32 p.m.) A woman said her son saw her daughter’s boyfriend try to crawl in through the window. The woman described her daughter’s boyfriend as a homeless man who rides an orange bicycle and is typically under the influence of a substance. The woman told police he sometimes sleeps in the laundry room and would attempt to do so all night. The man also unscrewed the outside lightbulbs. A 32-year-old man, listed as a construction worker, was arrested in the incident and was in custody on $15,000 bail at the Central Men’s Jail.



9-1-1 HANGUP

Camino Capistrano, 32000 Block (Monday, Jan. 4, 11:48 p.m.) A man called from the Ross Dress for Less payphone to say, “It’s pouring.”