Compiled by Staff



May

TRAFFIC HAZARD Avenida Descanco/Avenida Mariposa (Tuesday, May 30, 5:06 p.m.) “Children at play” signs were left in the middle of the street. The man who put the signs in the street told police that he would move them, but he intended to put them back in the middle of the street once the officer left.

CITIZEN ASSIST Paseo Don Jose, 31600 Block (Tuesday, May 30, 5:03 p.m.)

A caller told police that the pharmacy is stealing his OxyContin.

April



SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Ortega Highway/Interstate 5 (Thursday, April 20, 9:36 a.m.) A man was seen at the Shell gas station trying to buy items with a “giant” stack of debit cards.

BATTERY REPORT Avenida Aeropuerto, 26000 Block (Monday, April 10, 10:26 a.m.)

A woman told police that her neighbor had thrown water on her earlier that morning.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Alipaz Street, 32700 Block (Sunday, April 9, 5:34 p.m.)

A caller told police that a white ice cream truck was driving around blaring Christmas music and “selling ice cream to children and crack heads.” The ice cream truck driver had allegedly been told there is no soliciting in the private community, and the caller asked the deputy to make him leave. Police found that there was no property manager working at the time.

March

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Camino Lacouague/Via Buena Vista (Wednesday, March 8, 3:39 p.m.) A patrol check was requested for three male juveniles who were seen entering a large storm drain.



February

WELFARE CHECK Ortega Highway/Interstate 5 (Sunday, Feb. 19, 11:09 a.m.)

A man playing drums and a woman with “very little clothing” on were seen in a field by the Best Western Hotel. The caller was concerned for the woman’s safety. Both subjects were confronted by deputies and agreed to leave the area.

PETTY THEFT REPORT Paseo Adelanto, 32500 Block (Sunday, Feb. 5, 11:18 a.m.)

A man reported that his unlocked mountain bike was stolen at the corner of Los Rios Street and Del Obispo Street.

January

KEEP THE PEACE Los Rios Street, 31300 Block (Tuesday, Jan. 10, 8:17 p.m.)

A woman was about to return to pay her rent but her landlord was being aggressive and verbally abusive. A deputy explained the civil process “and civility in general” to both of them.

PETTY THEFT REPORT Camino Capistrano, 32200 Block (Tuesday, Jan. 10, 4:53 p.m.)

A man told police that he left his backpack out on the curb of Wells Fargo for several minutes and returned to find it missing.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

On June 12, 2017, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stopped including detailed summaries for each of its sheriff’s blotter entries. Residents can still access the sheriff’s blotter at OCSD’s website, but can only view the type of calls the department is responding to, as well as the date, time and location of each call.

In lieu of the detailed blotter entries, OCSD officials announced in June that a transition to an interactive crime map was in the works. OCSD said the new software, called Crime Mapping, would provide residents with the same information the current blotter does—type of call date, time and approximate location—but would not include details like before. That software has yet to be implemented.

Members of the public who are seeking detailed information about specific blotter entries are now required to submit email requests to OCSD’s records department at prarequests@ocsd.org.