Compiled by Allison Jarrell

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Wednesday, January 11

PATROL CHECK Stallion Ridge, 29200 Block (12:59 p.m.)

A caller requested a patrol check at San Juan Hills High School for parents speeding while leaving the area. The caller said he was almost hit twice.

ID THEFT Ortega Highway, 27800 Block (8:52 a.m.)

A woman received a TV from an account opened under her name without her permission.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 31800 Block (7:50 a.m.)

A woman who was apparently homeless was seen in front of a store “using wipes to bath and scaring customers.”

BURGLARY REPORT Rancho Viejo Road, 31400 Block (4:38 a.m.)

Mailboxes were broken into near the cross street of Avenida Los Cerritos between 11:20 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Deputies found pry marks around the mailboxes.

Tuesday, January 10

PEDESTRIAN CHECK Plaza Drive/Del Obispo Street (10:17 p.m.)

A pedestrian stopped a man after witnessing him throw a meth pipe on the ground. The subject was cited.

KEEP THE PEACE Los Rios Street, 31300 Block (8:17 p.m.)

A woman was about to return to pay her rent but her landlord was being aggressive and verbally abusive. A deputy explained the civil process “and civility in general” to both of them.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Paseo Terraza, 31800 Block (6:54 p.m.)

A man came to the caller’s door and asked to come into the residence. The caller said it was the second time that day that it happened. The caller thought the subject had possibly been casing his house.

ILLEGAL PEDDLING Imperial Drive, 29800 Block (6:51 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for a woman going door to door and “trying to sell stuff.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Verdugo Street, 26700 Block (6:44 p.m.)

A man described as homeless was seen singing for about 30 minutes at the train station parking structure by the entrance. The caller thought the man was possibly on drugs.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Peppertree Bend/Calle Aspero (5:35p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for a man going door to door selling magazines.

WELFARE CHECK San Juan Creek Road/Valle Road (5:03 p.m.)

A woman with spiky short hair was seen walking along San Juan Creek Road waving sticks in the air.

PETTY THEFT REPORT Camino Capistrano, 32200 Block (4:53 p.m.)

A man told police that he left his backpack out on the curb of Wells Fargo for several minutes and returned to find it missing.

DISTURBANCE Verdugo Street, 26700 Block (4:50 p.m.)

A caller reported that an ex-employee of the business was outside and harassing other employees to “give him money that he thinks the business owes him.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Via Solana, 31100 Block (4:39 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for two men soliciting door to door.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Valle Road, 32800 Block (4:12 p.m.)

Police were called about an ongoing neighbor dispute. A resident complained about their neighbor who keeps “peeping through” their window. The only pathway to the subject’s back patio is adjacent to the caller’s trailer—the pathway is on his property—so the subject has to pass the caller’s windows to get to his backyard. No crime.

DISTURBANCE Malaspina Road/Rancho Viejo Road (3:27 p.m.)

Five subjects were seen riding on their skateboards in the middle of the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Los Rios Street, 31700 Block (9:37 a.m.)

A homeless man had a fire going at Los Rios Park, and a caller was concerned because it was close to a wooden fence. Police contacted the man, who had an open can of beer and admitted to drinking in public. The man was cited.

DISTURBANCE Rancho Viejo Road, 31500 Block (8:38 a.m.)

A man on a bike and a woman in a blue dress were reportedly causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Both appeared to be on drugs.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Ortega Highway/Rancho Viejo Road (3:11 a.m.)

The driver of a vehicle had blood on their arms and hands and a loaded syringe in plain view on the driver floor board. Police searched the vehicle and found approximately 20 syringes with heroin, a meth pipe with a useable amount of meth, and other drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited.

Monday, January 9

DISTURBANCE San Juan Creek Road/Camino Lacouague (10:24 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for subjects in a ditch who could be heard talking. The caller said they weren’t “being obnoxious” but they shouldn’t be down there.

DISTURBANCE Oso Road, 26200 Block (8:59 p.m.)

A man in a red Ford pickup had aggressive dogs in the back and a caller said he became verbal when the caller advised him that he was spooking the horses.

WELFARE CHECK Ortega Highway, 21700 Block (12:35 p.m.)

A Best Western employee reported a man on a bed who wouldn’t check out. The caller requested that police remove the occupant. The deputy found the subject inside the room standing next to heroin foil and syringes. The man was on probation and was cited.

GENERAL BROADCAST Rancho Viejo Road/Ortega Highway (11:24 a.m.)

OCSD received secondhand information from OCFA about a gray Toyota Tacoma swerving in the lanes going southbound on Rancho Viejo Road toward Ortega Highway.

WEAPONS VIOLATION Verdugo Street, 26700 Block (11:12 a.m.)

A patrol check was requested at the train station parking structure for a man in his late 20s to early 30s who was looking into car windows with a flashlight. When police arrived, the man was sitting in a green Ford Explorer at the bottom level of the structure. When a deputy confronted the man, he admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia and the deputy discovered Adderall. The man was also found to be in possession of “burglary tools” and a “billy club.” The man was cited and a report was taken.

PEDESTRIAN CHECK Calle San Francisco/Avenida de la Vista (3:09 a.m.)

A pedestrian stopped a “known subject.” The subject admitted to having a “meth and weed pipe” in a case. A deputy arrived, opened the case and found two meth pipes—one had a useable amount of meth inside and a small amount of black tar heroin. The subject confirmed that the substance was heroin and a useable amount of meth in the pipe. The subject was cited.