Compiled by Allison Jarrell

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Monday, April 10

PEDESTRIAN ASSIST Del Obispo Street, 32000 Block (4:08 p.m.)

A known probationer fled a bike stop. Deputies were able to catch up with the subject and detained him. Deputies searched the probationer and found a meth pipe with a usable amount of methamphetamine inside. The subject was cited and released.

CITIZEN ASSIST Alipaz Street, 32300 Block (2:36 p.m.)

A woman told police that she let a male acquaintance into her house and he had overdosed earlier that day. Police were not called when he overdosed, but the caller confirmed that he was transported to the hospital. The caller located his driver license and wanted to get ahold of his family.

DISTURBANCE Ortega Highway/Del Obispo Street (2:21 p.m.)

A man at McDonald’s told police that a male subject who had been harassing him for the past two months was in front of the restaurant and would not leave him alone.

DISTURBANCE Calle La Purisima, 31500 (12:47 p.m.)

A homeless man was seen showering in a pool area. The caller said it was an ongoing issue with the subject. Police made contact with the man on a bike trail and conducted a consent search, which yielded a glass pipe in the man’s pocket. The man was cited and released.

TRAFFIC STOP Valle Road/San Juan Creek Road (11:43 a.m.)

A car with tinted windows and a missing brake light was stopped by police. A consent search yielded methamphetamine and a pipe. The subject was cited and released.

BATTERY REPORT Avenida Aeropuerto, 26000 Block (10:26 a.m.)

A woman told police that her neighbor had thrown water on her earlier that morning.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Calle Chueca, 30700 Block (8:39 a.m.)

A patrol check was requested for a male subject vomiting and spitting near a pool. Police contacted the person and conducted a consent search and found nothing suspicious. The subject agreed to leave the area.

BURGLARY REPORT Galano Way, 31400 Block (7:48 a.m.)

A woman reported that a padlock was missing from her garage door, but she wasn’t sure if her kids had removed the lock or a nearby homeless man with a known drug problem. About 40 minutes later, the woman told police that someone had opened her unlocked car and stole her iPod.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Paseo Carolina, 32300 Block (3:35 a.m.)

A caller told police that two subjects were walking through an alley near residences and entering open garages. The caller was concerned due to recent thefts.

Sunday, April 9

DISTURBANCE El Camino Real/Yorba Street (6:48 p.m.)

A deputy was waved down by a woman who said she was hit over the head by a subject with a wooden stick. The woman showed the deputy the 2-inch thick wooden stick, which she said broke into two pieces when she was struck with it. The deputy arrested the subject for assault with a deadly weapon. While searching the subject’s backpack, the deputy also found a meth pipe. The subject was booked.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Alipaz Street, 32700 Block (5:34 p.m.)

A caller told police that a white ice cream truck was driving around blaring Christmas music and “selling ice cream to children and crack heads.” The ice cream truck driver had allegedly been told there is no soliciting in the private community, and the caller asked the deputy to make him leave. Police found that there was no property manager working at the time.

CITIZEN ASSIST Avenida Siega/Silver Leaf Drive (2:45 p.m.)

A man reported that a male driver in a Mercedes SUV hit his 6-year-old daughter with his vehicle while they were at a “strawberry picking place.” The caller said his daughter was not injured, but the man only got out to check his car before driving off. The caller did not want a report and did not want to assist in prosecution.