Compiled by Allison Jarrell



All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Tuesday, June 6

RECKLESS DRIVING Mission Hills Drive, 27100 Block (10:34 p.m.)

A dirt bike was seen “racing back and forth” on the trails.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Paseo Adelanto, 32100 Block (6:24 p.m.)

A man and woman were reportedly looking into vehicles near Wow Poki.

Saturday, June 3

DISTURBANCE El Camino Real, 31400 Block (9:59 a.m.)

An apparently homeless person was seen sleeping on the walkway next to the library.

Friday, June 2



SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Del Obispo Street, 31800 Block (7:49 p.m.)

A pickup truck was seen leaking gas in the Ralphs parking lot.

Tuesday, May 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Stonehill Drive/Camino Capistrano (8:33 p.m.)

Two men were reportedly “doing something to the Welcome to Dana Point rock” in the median.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Camino Capistrano, 32100 Block (5:50 p.m.)

Solicitors—a woman, a man and two boys—were reportedly harassing customers near the Rite Aid.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Avenida Descanco/Avenida Mariposa (5:06 p.m.)

“Children at play” signs were left in the middle of the street. The man who put the signs in the street told police that he would move them, but he intended to put them back in the middle of the street once the officer left.

CITIZEN ASSIST Paseo Don Jose, 31600 Block (5:03 p.m.)

A caller told police that the pharmacy is stealing his OxyContin.

INVESTIGATE PERSON DOWN Camino Capistrano/Del Obispo Street (3:27 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for a man face down on the pavement near the exit of the barber shop.