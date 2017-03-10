Compiled by Allison Jarrell

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Wednesday, March 8

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES Camino Lacouague/Via Buena Vista (3:39 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for three male juveniles who were seen entering a large storm drain.

Thursday, March 2

DISTURBANCE Alipaz Street, 32200 Block (1:40 p.m.)

A woman reported that her brother’s soon-to-be ex-wife was outside her house knocking, yelling and trying to get in. Police told the woman to tell the subject to stop and to obtain a restraining order.

DISTURBANCE Via Barrida, 32200 Block (1:26 p.m.)

A man told police that he had been hearing his neighbor banging on the wall since 3:30 a.m. The man was recovering from surgery and using a walker so he couldn’t get away from the noise. Police contacted the neighbor, who was remodeling the house and was aware of the noise limit and hours.

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 31800 Block (1:14 p.m.)

A homeless man was yelling at customers at El Adobe de Capistrano. Police contacted the restaurant manager, who was able to get the man to leave the property.

CITIZEN ASSIST Del Obispo Street, 32000 Block (9:58 a.m.)

On March 1, a Toyota vehicle was seen on the campus of Capistrano Valley Christian School. A man stepped out of the car and took photos of students on the back field and “left suddenly.” Police spoke with the school’s security personnel who confirmed that staff had noticed people on several different occasions taking photos of both the front and back areas of campus.

Wednesday, March 1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Ortega Highway, 27400 Block (2:25 a.m.)

Police contacted a suspicious subject in a vehicle and performed a consent search. The deputy found paraphernalia used to inject and smoke heroin. The subject was cited for drug activity.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES El Camino Real/La Zanja Street (8:38 p.m.)

A caller reported two vehicles “ramming into each other.” The caller said the male driver of the pick-up truck was the aggressor and rammed into the Corolla multiple times, possibly due to road rage.

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 31900 Block (8:31 p.m.)

A homeless man was seen laying in front of Church Hill Liquor and refusing to leave.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Camino Del Avion, 25600 Block (8:10 p.m.)

A man told police that he was driving near Marco Forster Middle School when five or six males jumped in front of his vehicle and began throwing beer cans at his car. The man said the subjects were trying to get him out of his car and damaged his vehicle with the cans.

PEDESTRIAN CHECK Del Obispo Street/Alipaz Street (6:02 p.m.)

A deputy stopped a known gang member/probationer who pitched a meth pipe in a trash can inside a business. The gang member admitted that the pipe was his and used for meth. The subject was cited for drug activity.

DRUNK IN CAR Calle Arroyo, 27100 Block (4:38 p.m.)

A patrol check was requested for a male subject who was possibly drunk in his tan Nissan Altima. The caller saw the vehicle roll out onto the median, but the man stayed inside. The caller also saw an open beer can inside the car.

PEDESTRIAN CHECK Avenida De La Vista, 30900 Block (4:26 p.m.)

Police made contact with three Varrio Viejo gang members in their 20s and conducted a probation check on a subject who was in possession of 0.3 grams of meth and a meth pipe. The subject’s probation officer requested that the deputy arrest the subject for violating probation. Another subject was in possession of a switchblade knife and was cited.