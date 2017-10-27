The Capistrano Dispatch

Presented by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Stay Safe OC’s Partners in Crime Prevention Workshop series is geared toward helping the community learn valuable information about crime prevention and relevant safety topics. OCSD has teamed up with the cities of San Juan Capistrano, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Hills to hold the new series.

The first workshop on holiday safety is set for Monday, Nov. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Laguna Hills Community Center, located at 25555 Alicia Parkway. Reserve seats at www.staysafe-1sw17.eventbrite.com.

The second workshop on fraud and cyber crimes is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Aliso Viejo City Hall Council Chamber, located at 12 Journey, Suite 100. Reserve seats at www.staysafe-2sw17.eventbrite.com.

The workshops are for adults only due to the nature of the content.

The sheriff’s department is expecting high attendance. Due to limited seating, reservations are required.