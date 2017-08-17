Sixth Annual Heroes Nite Out Set for Aug. 26

The Capistrano Dispatch

Local nonprofit Homefront America will honor America’s heroes on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-9 p.m. at Serra Plaza, 31920 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano.

The annual Heroes Nite Out event honors United States military men and women for their commitment and dedication to protecting residents’ freedoms, while also paying tribute to their supporting spouses. The event includes dining, music, and a drawing/auction.

Admission is $55 per person. All proceeds benefit programs for military families. The event is free for all active duty military.

For more information, visit www.homefrontamerica.org.