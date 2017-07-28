By Allison Jarrell

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the city of San Juan Capistrano will join thousands of communities nationwide in hosting a National Night Out Against Crime event.

San Juan Capistrano Police Services will showcase activities, vendors and safety booths from 6-7:30 p.m., immediately followed by a movie in the park featuring “Zootopia.” Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs for the movie, which will begin at dusk.

All activities will be held at Descanso Park, located behind the SJC Police Services building (32400 Paseo Adelanto).

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that aims to build awareness in keeping communities safe by promoting and strengthening police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The event offers safety tips and information along with activities for kids.

For more information, email info@sjcpoliceservices.com or call 949.443.6370.