Skvarna Captures National Collegiate Longboard Title

Under bluebird skies and a playful southern hemisphere swell at Salt Creek, the best scholastic surf teams in the country gathered for the National Scholastic Surfing Association’s Interscholastic National Championships June 17-19.

Over the course of the weekend, the top high school and collegiate teams battled for supremacy of the waves.

San Juan Capistrano’s Kevin Skvarna bested the field in the collegiate longboard division and took home the title. Skvarna, who was a champion surfer at San Juan Hills High School, was competing for Saddleback College and posted a winning total of 16.63.

“I’m so stoked to take my first NSSA College Longboard National title,” beamed Skvarna. “Thank you to my family for coming down and supporting me. You guys are the best. Also, thanks to Saddleback and Lindsay Steinriede for being the raddest coach. Yeeew!”

Skvarna and the Gauchos placed fourth in the collegiate team division. Saddleback’s 71 team points trailed first-place Point Loma Nazarene University (139), University of North Florida (122) and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (122).