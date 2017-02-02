SLIDESHOW: National Signing Day Around San Juan

Photo Gallery of IMG_0012 San Juan Hills High School student-athletes Brady Bjorkman and Tina Christie sign NLI on Feb. 1. Photo: Courtesy IMG_0008 A school-record 15 student-athletes took part in a signing day ceremony at San Juan Hills High School on Feb. 1. Photo: Courtesy Richard at Cornell Dec 2016 February 1 marked the date that student-athletes across the country competing in certain sports could finally declare their college of choice by signing their National Letters of Intent. The Feb. 1 signing date is limited to players competing in football, soccer and boys water polo, but most high schools in the area hold ceremonies for all athletes that have committed. IMG_0020 San Juan Hills High School honored 15 student-athletes on Feb. 1. Photo: Courtesy group1 St. Margaret's held a Signing Day ceremony for six student-athletes on Feb. 1. Photo: Courtesy Krantz_family The Krantz family celebrates George, left, and Nick, middle, signing NLI to play football on Feb. 1. Photo: Courtesy JSerra JSerra Catholic held a Signing Day ceremony for seven student-athletes. Photo: Courtesy Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Steve Breazeale

February 1 marked the date that student-athletes across the country competing in certain sports could finally declare their college of choice by signing their National Letters of Intent. The Feb. 1 signing date is limited to players competing in football, soccer and boys water polo, but most high schools in the area hold ceremonies for all athletes that have committed.

At San Juan Hills, JSerra Catholic and St. Margaret’s Episcopal, dozens of athletes took part in signing day ceremonies.

The day was a historic one at San Juan Hills, as the relatively new high school celebrated its largest class of college-bound student-athletes in its 10-year history. 15 student-athletes took part in the day’s festivities.

Other notable NLI signees include Richard Wagner, a San Juan resident that played quarterback at Santa Margarita. Wagner is committed to play for Cornell.

Here is a list of all the San Juan Capistrano-based student-athletes that took part in signing day ceremonies.

San Juan Hills

Madi Mercer (Volleyball), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Phia Bellizi (Volleyball), Wesleyan University; Mikayla Arimura (Volleyball), Johnson & Wales; Hannah Miller (Lacrosse), Rockhurst University Missouri; Bahram Talle (Golf) UC Riverside; Tina Christie (Equestrian), Texas A&M; Brady Bjorkman (Football), Drake University; Sophie Grigaux (Track & Field), Washington University in St. Louis; Julia Uhl (Soccer), Marymount California University; Marissa DeStefani (Soccer), Cal State Chico; Alexandra Tomich (Soccer) Concordia University Wisconsin; Rylee Hanes (Soccer) Missouri University of Science and Technology; Dani Satterwhite (Soccer), UCLA; Isabella Bellinghausen (Soccer), UCLA; Micah J. Ray (Track & Field), Roanoke College; Jenna Bowman (Swimming), Swarthmore College.

JSerra Catholic

Nick Callen (Football), Chapman University; Hayden Carter (Football), MIT; Ryan Hickey (Football), University of Puget Sound; Riley O’Brien (Football), Penn; Zelan Tupuola (Football), Fresno State University; Julie Doyle (Soccer), Santa Clara; Nicole Font (Soccer), Concordia University; Samantha Hobert (Soccer), Arizona State.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal

Nick Amoukhteh (Football), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Kevin Caruana (Lacrosse), Colorado College; Tyler Horgan (Basketball), Chapman Unviersity; George Krantz (Football), University of Chicago; Nick Krantz (Football), Washington University in St. Louis; Auston Locke (Football), University of San Diego; Cameron Manor (Lacrosse), United States Military Academy; Anne Otterbein (Soccer), Emory University; Elise Talley (Tennis), Swarthmore College.