Photo Gallery of IMG_0856 Trevor Peay signed to play lacrosse for Marquette University. Photo: Courtesy Group Signing DSC_7606 (1) L to R: Carson Matthews, Alec Arnone and Kahley Jaeke are joined by their coaches and athletic director during Capistrano Valley Christian’s signing day on Nov. 8. Photo: Courtesy SMES_SigningDay17Fall St. Margaret's student-athletes took part in a Signing Day ceremony on campus. Photo: Courtesy Signing Day 4 JSerra Catholic had eight student-athletes take part in a signing day ceremony on Nov. 8. Photo: Courtesy IMG_0860 Softball player Gracyn Houmis signed to Towson University. Photo: Courtesy IMG_0866 Volleyball player Lauren Fairchild signed her NLI to Concordia University. Photo: Courtesy IMG_0871 Katie Lukes will play volleyball for the University of San Diego. Photo: Courtesy IMG_0873 Gabby Bellizzi will play volleyball for Cal. Photo: Courtesy fullsizeoutput_1505 Tennis player Gavin Spencer signed his NLI to University of Arizona. Photo: Courtesy SMES_Cailin_Young_SDSU_Lacrosse Cailin Young will play lacorsse for San Diego State University. Photo: Courtesy SMES_Emily_Suh_Embry_Riddle_Lacrosse Emily Suh signed her NLI to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Photo: Courtesy SMES_Nicole_Greuel_Rhodes_Softball Nicole Greuel will play softball for Rhodes College. Photo: Courtesy SMES_Trevor_Peay_Marquette_Lacrosse Trevor Peay signed to play lacrosse for Marquette University. Photo: Courtesy Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

Today marked the first day high school student-athletes in certain sports could sign National Letters of Intent, indicating their college of choice. Several San Juan Capistrano schools held signing day ceremonies for students that signed their NLI today as well as for players that have commitments to Ivy League schools and military service academies.

Some schools wait until the spring signing period to hold one large ceremony for all student-athletes.

This list will be updated throughout the day. If you have a student-athlete that should be added to this list, please email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com.

San Juan Hills High School

Gabby Bellizzi, volleyball, University of California-Berkeley

Lauren Fairchild, volleyball, Concordia University

Gracyn Houmis, softball, Towson University

Katie Lukes, volleyball, University of San Diego

Gavin Spencer, tennis, University of Arizona

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

Nicole Greuel, softball, Rhodes College

Trevor Peay, lacrosse, Marquette University

Cailin Young, lacrosse, San Diego State University

Emily Suh, lacrosse, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

JSerra Catholic High School

Jordan Alvarado, basketball, University of Puget Sound

Caroline Kennedy, volleyball, Bryant University

Caitlin Lewis, softball, Southern Nazarene University

Joel Mensah, basketball, San Diego State University

Preston Miller, baseball, University of San Diego

Jake Reed, baseball, University of San Diego

Carly Townsend, diving, University of Wisconsin

Pat Vorenkamp, volleyball, University of California-Irvine

Capistrano Valley Christian School

Alec Arnone, baseball, University of California-Riverside

Carson Matthews, baseball, Brigham Young University

Kahley Jaeke, volleyball, Washington College