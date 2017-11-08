Photo Gallery

Today marked the first day high school student-athletes in certain sports could sign National Letters of Intent, indicating their college of choice. Several San Juan Capistrano schools held signing day ceremonies for students that signed their NLI today as well as for players that have commitments to Ivy League schools and military service academies.

Some schools wait until the spring signing period to hold one large ceremony for all student-athletes.

San Juan Hills High School

Gabby Bellizzi, volleyball, University of California-Berkeley

Lauren Fairchild, volleyball, Concordia University

Gracyn Houmis, softball, Towson University

Katie Lukes, volleyball, University of San Diego

Gavin Spencer, tennis, University of Arizona

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

Nicole Greuel, softball, Rhodes College

Trevor Peay, lacrosse, Marquette University

Cailin Young, lacrosse, San Diego State University

Emily Suh, lacrosse, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

JSerra Catholic High School

Jordan Alvarado, basketball, University of Puget Sound

Caroline Kennedy, volleyball, Bryant University

Caitlin Lewis, softball, Southern Nazarene University

Joel Mensah, basketball, San Diego State University

Preston Miller, baseball, University of San Diego

Jake Reed, baseball, University of San Diego

Carly Townsend, diving, University of Wisconsin

Pat Vorenkamp, volleyball, University of California-Irvine

Capistrano Valley Christian School

Alec Arnone, baseball, University of California-Riverside

Carson Matthews, baseball, Brigham Young University

Kahley Jaeke, volleyball, Washington College

 

