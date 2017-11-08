Photo Gallery
Group Signing DSC_7606 (1)
L to R: Carson Matthews, Alec Arnone and Kahley Jaeke are joined by their coaches and athletic director during Capistrano Valley Christian’s signing day on Nov. 8. Photo: Courtesy
SMES_SigningDay17Fall
St. Margaret's student-athletes took part in a Signing Day ceremony on campus. Photo: Courtesy
Signing Day 4
JSerra Catholic had eight student-athletes take part in a signing day ceremony on Nov. 8. Photo: Courtesy
fullsizeoutput_1505
Tennis player Gavin Spencer signed his NLI to University of Arizona. Photo: Courtesy
SMES_Cailin_Young_SDSU_Lacrosse
Cailin Young will play lacorsse for San Diego State University. Photo: Courtesy
SMES_Emily_Suh_Embry_Riddle_Lacrosse
Emily Suh signed her NLI to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Photo: Courtesy
SMES_Nicole_Greuel_Rhodes_Softball
Nicole Greuel will play softball for Rhodes College. Photo: Courtesy
Today marked the first day high school student-athletes in certain sports could sign National Letters of Intent, indicating their college of choice. Several San Juan Capistrano schools held signing day ceremonies for students that signed their NLI today as well as for players that have commitments to Ivy League schools and military service academies.
Some schools wait until the spring signing period to hold one large ceremony for all student-athletes.
This list will be updated throughout the day. If you have a student-athlete that should be added to this list, please email sbreazeale@picketfencemedia.com.
San Juan Hills High School
Gabby Bellizzi, volleyball, University of California-Berkeley
Lauren Fairchild, volleyball, Concordia University
Gracyn Houmis, softball, Towson University
Katie Lukes, volleyball, University of San Diego
Gavin Spencer, tennis, University of Arizona
St. Margaret’s Episcopal School
Nicole Greuel, softball, Rhodes College
Trevor Peay, lacrosse, Marquette University
Cailin Young, lacrosse, San Diego State University
Emily Suh, lacrosse, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
JSerra Catholic High School
Jordan Alvarado, basketball, University of Puget Sound
Caroline Kennedy, volleyball, Bryant University
Caitlin Lewis, softball, Southern Nazarene University
Joel Mensah, basketball, San Diego State University
Preston Miller, baseball, University of San Diego
Jake Reed, baseball, University of San Diego
Carly Townsend, diving, University of Wisconsin
Pat Vorenkamp, volleyball, University of California-Irvine
Capistrano Valley Christian School
Alec Arnone, baseball, University of California-Riverside
Carson Matthews, baseball, Brigham Young University
Kahley Jaeke, volleyball, Washington College
