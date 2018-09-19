Smoke Reported at Two-Story Building in San Juan Capistrano

Firefighters on Wednesday evening, Sept. 19, responded to an apparent fire at a vacant two-story commercial building in San Juan Capistrano, a fire official said.

The blaze was reported about 8:50 p.m. on the side of a farmer’s market-type building at 32382 Del Obispo Street, according to OCFA Fire Captain Tony Bommarito.

Bommarito said firefighters had only so far found smoke shortly after 9 p.m. and that the fire might actually be hidden somewhere inside the walls.

“It’s not free burning where they just can put it out; they’re trying to find it,” he said.

He said the building appears to have been vacant. He said it wasn’t currently being used for business. It was either being renovated or undergoing some sort of construction.

Bommarito said the next step firefighters would take is to remove sections of wall to see if they can locate the actual fire.

This is a developing story. The Capistrano Dispatch will add more information as it becomes available.