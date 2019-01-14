South Coast Singers Accepting Applications for Stars of Tomorrow Competition

The South Coast Singers have begun accepting applications from Orange County high school students wishing to audition for the 2019 Stars of Tomorrow competition.

The annual event gives the high school vocalists from any Orange County high school, either public or private, an opportunity to compete for scholarship money in two categories – classical and musical theater. More than $5,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Students of all high-school grade levels are welcome to apply. Applications must be turned in no later than 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.

South Coast Singers will hold preliminary auditions for the applicants Saturday, Jan. 26, at Capistrano Valley High School.

South Coast Singers is encouraging students to “choose a song that best reflects your musical interests and showcases your individual talent.”

Applicants are allowed to sing one song from each category, but if selected as a finalist, they’ll only compete in one category. Songs should also be limited to four minutes.

About 18 applicants will be selected as finalists to perform in the annual vocal competition, which will be held Sunday, March 10, at Capistrano Valley High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Additional information and application forms can be found at South Coast Singer’s website.