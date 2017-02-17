Friday, Feb. 17

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

Live Music: The Chris Anderson Group

7-10:30 p.m. Listen to live music from The Chris Anderson Group at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Valentine’s Whale Watching

8 a.m. Join Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari for a Valentine’s weekend cruise. The 2.5-hour cruise includes a complimentary mimosa or glass of Champagne. Special also runs Sunday, Feb. 19. Reservations are requested, and tickets are $65 for adults. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

Gardening Class: Gardening for Beginners

9 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on the basics of gardening. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Fun Finding Mushroom Fungi Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Explore the fascinating world of wild mushrooms with amateur mycologist Joanne Schwartz at The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Event is rain or shine—and in fact, rain might produce a wide range of fungal forms and species to spot. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for members. Reserve your spot ahead of time. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Rainwater Harvesting Workshop

10 a.m. Southern California has received a lot of rain this winter, and the forecast is calling for more. Why not check out The Ecology Center’s workshop on harvesting rain? You’ll learn how to set up rain barrels and other rain catchment system types. Admission is $30 for non-members, $20 for members. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Family Style at 2:30 p.m., followed by Jimi Nelson at 8:30 p.m. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Painting and Wine

6-8 p.m. Join iHeartYoga for a night of ceramic tile paining. Each tile will be used to create a unique tile wall in the store’s retail space dressing room. Light snacks will be provided, and the event is BYOB. Cost is $25 a tile, and space is limited so reserve your tile asap. 34485 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.org.

Live Music: Bunch of Guys

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music from the band Bunch of Guys at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: The Showkillers

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from The Showkillers at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Coming Up:

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Battle of the Chefs Tournament

6-9 p.m. Waterman’s Harbor hosts the fourth annual Battle of the Chefs Tournament, where top local chefs compete to create the best paella dish. Guests will get to sample all dishes and vote on the winner. Admission is $25. 34661 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com. Photo: Courtesy