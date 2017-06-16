South County Weekend Event Guide: June 16-18

Friday, June 16

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring our your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Screening: ‘Finding Dory’

5 p.m. The Ocean Institute will present Finding Dory during a family party/movie screening. There will be family-friendly activities, food trucks and more. Seating will be first come, first-served picnic style and families can bring blankets and pillows. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the moving beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person or $30 for a family four-pack. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org/event/finding-dory-party.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Sensational Summer Barbecue

6-9 p.m. Executive Chef Brian Sundeen invites guests to join him for an evening of cocktails and cuisine which will be prepared in an outdoor kitchen. There will be a menu of classic American cookout dishes incorporating a Yakitori grill, mesquite charcoal grille and a smoker. Tickets are $95 per person. Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point. www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/laguna-niguel/.

Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of The Jungle Book. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

8 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to Sound House in the OverVue Lounge. Every Friday and Saturday evening there is live music. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: The Untouchables

9 p.m. Listen to live music by The Untouchables. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Saturday, June 17

Elks Lodge North Beach Flea Market

8 a.m.-2 p.m. The flea market is open to the public and there’s free admission. It takes place in the rear parking lot on Calle de Los Molinos. San Clemente Elks Lodge #2068. 1505 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente.

Shark Search Adventure

8 a.m. Join Dana Wharf aboard the OCean Adventures Catamaran and search for great whites, mako, thresher, blue and hammerhead sharks during a two hour trip. Tickets are $45 per person, $29 for children. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.2240603. www.danawharf.com.

A Walk Through History

9 a.m. The walk focuses on Dana Point history. It’s designed to introduce participants to the several different main historical periods (ie, Acjachemen, Spanish Mission, Rancho, and Modern Era). In more detail, participants will learn about the “Woodruff” Era of the 1920’s and 30’s, the surfing heritage, and the harbor construction. The walk occurs on the third Saturday of the month. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.

Growing Plumerias

9 a.m. Plumerias have arrived and Armstrong experts will teach the basic care and techniques to keep the plants healthy and blooming all summer. No registration is required for the free class. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo, Suite D, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

The Wacky World of Pollination

9:30-10:30 a.m. In honor of National Pollinator Week, BugBob will discuss the world of pollinators from bees and wasps to butterflies and hummingbirds. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Father’s Day Outdoor Art Show & Sale

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dana Point Fine Arts Association will host their Father’s Day outdoor sow and sale on June 17 and 18. There will be a variety of art and guests will be able to speak to the artists. The event is weather permitting. The event will be along Dana Point Harbor Boardwalk in Mariner’s Village. www.danapointfinearts.org.

Smart Gardening 101: What’s Bugging Your Garden

9:30-11 a.m. Learn about what’s bugging your garden during a free class during the 2017 Smart Gardening 101 Series with Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens and the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners. Reata Park and Event Center. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

International Surfing Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join the Surfrider Foundation on International Surfing Day to help spread the joy, excitement and stoke the beach and surfing offers others. The Foundation aims to bring 1 million people to the beach to celebrate. All ages are welcome. Doheny State Beach. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.isd.surfrider.org.

Meet and Greet: Shoreline Dental Studio

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Join Dr. Kristen Ritzau and Dr. Colby Livingston during the meet and greet event. There will be free tacos, root beer floats, live music, family activities and more. Shoreline Dental Studio. 122 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.245.6046.

Class: Bread Making

2 p.m. Discover the art of artisanal break making. The topics covered in the class include sourcing, milling and handling whole grains, types of flour, hydration rations, kitchen tools for bread making and more. During the class you will learn how to make sourdough bread. Participants are asked to bring a mixing bowl, a Tupperware contained and a digital scale (if possible.) Price of the class is $50 for non-members and $40 for members. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. www.theecologycenter.org.

Poetry Workshop

2-4 p.m. Participants should bring 10 copies of a poem they wish to have read and workshopped. The class is recommended for advanced poets. The workshop is held in the Community Room. Laguna Beach Library. 363 Glenneyre, Laguna Beach. Contact John Gardiner at 949.715.7507 for more information.

Live Entertainment: Cloi Crider

2:15-4 p.m. Listen to Cloi Crider, a singer/songwriter at the Oak Tree Court. Outlets at San Clemente. 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Lass Your Aff Off!

7:30-9:30 p.m. The monthly comedy show will guarantee to put a smile on your face and keep you laughing the whole evening. The show features comedians from television, radio and comedy clubs across the country. This month’s headliner is James P. Connolly. The event runs the fourth Saturday of each month. Admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased at www.comedyintheoc.com. Adele’s. 2600 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesanclementeinn.com.

Bat Walk

7:30-9:30 p.m. Take an evening walk with bath enthusiast Michelle Rivers to find out which bats live in Orange County. There will be “bat detectors” and guests can learn about the natural history of local bats. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Participants should register by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

8 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8 p.m. Every Saturday through October 28, join Dana Wharf for a live music cruise around the Harbor. Guests can listen to Waterhouse will perform aboard the Dana Pride. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to Wilfax in the OverVue Lounge until 11 p.m. From 1-5 p.m. enjoy steel brass drums at the Del Mar Lawn. Every Friday and Saturday evening there is live music. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Live Music: Fast Times

9 p.m. Listen to live music by Fast Times. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Sunday, June 18

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Father’s Day Hike

9-11 a.m. Take a Father’s Day hike on the trail through oak woodlands and sage scrub. Tickets are $10 for adults are $10 and $5 for children. Participants should register by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org

Father’s Day Adventure at Sea

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hop aboard a voyage on a real tallship. For Father’s Day, families can enjoy breakfast on the historic maritime wharf and then set sail on the Spirit of Dana Point. Guests can join the crew in handling lines and raising the sails, steer the ship or just sit back and relax. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Live Entertainment: Outlets at San Clemente

Noon-4 p.m. Listen to live music from San Clemente resident Taylor Hopper from noon-2 p.m., followed by Troy Ritchie from 2-4 p.m. Oak Tree Court. 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.outletsatsanclemente.com

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

2 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Redneck Rodeo

4:30 p.m. Listen to live music by Redneck Rodeo. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Father’s Day Dinner Cruise

6:30 p.m. Go aboard the Dana Pride for a special Father’s Day Dinner Cruise. There will be live music and a barbecue dinner. Mike Obryan will perform; there will be indoor and upper deck seating, a full cash bar and more. Tickets are $59 for adults, $29 for children. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

