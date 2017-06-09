Editor’s Pick:

Saturday, June 10: 14th Annual Relay for Life of San Juan Capistrano

9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park is open to the public and provides a chance to fight back against the disease, celebrate people who have battled cancer and remember loved ones lost. The free 12-hour event features a survivor breakfast, opening ceremony, games, drawings and prizes, live music and dancing, a luminaria ceremony and a closing ceremony. For a full schedule of events, follow “Relay for Life of San Juan Capistrano” on Facebook. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park. 1 Via Positiva, San Juan Capistrano. For more information, email jwohlfiel@fluidmaster.com.

Friday, June 9

Adult Coloring Club

10 a.m. Bring our your inner artist during the Dana Point Library’s adult coloring club. The class occurs every Friday 10 a.m.-noon. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Dana Point Trolley Hop

2 p.m. Ride the trolley around the city and participate in the third annual trolley hop. More than a dozen city restaurants will have food and drink specials. A $10 trolley hop mug must be purchased to participate. www.danapointlda.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of Zootopia. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Music & Movie Series- Movie in the Park

7:30 p.m. Grab the family for a viewing of Secret Life of Pets. The movie is part of the city of San Clemente’s summer movie screening series. There will be a Playschool open house, food served by Baby’s Burger OC and Kona Ice. Tierra Grand Park. 399 Camino Tierra Grande, San Clemente.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

8 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: More…Senior Moments

8 p.m. When elderly Rose catches her husband with another woman in the nursing home, she decides to go on a quest for sexual adventure. The show continues through June 11. Tickets are $20. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: OverVue Lounge

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music in the OverVue Lounge every Friday and Saturday evening. Marriot Laguna Cliffs. 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.lagunacliffs.com.

Sunset Moonrise Hike

8-10 p.m. Join The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo for a hike in the twilight and the moonlight. The event is for ages 8 and up. Register by Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The Richard and Donna O’Neill Conservancy. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Saturday, June 10

Shark Safari

8 a.m. Captain Dave is hosting a shark safari aboard the Fast Cat which offers guests an up-close view at the animals. The vessel has a capacity of 12 passengers, and seats fill quickly. Tickets are $65. Shark Safaris run Tuesday through Sunday. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com/shark-safari.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. The walk occurs the second Saturday of the month. The two-mile walk begins at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point.



Frogs are your Friends: Ponds and Puddles in the Garden

9:30-10:30 a.m. Learn from Dr. Leon Baginski about the benefits of having living water in your garden. Leon will discuss how to build and keep a pond. Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Soul Food: ‘Visions of Oneness’

10:30 a.m. Join the Baha’i Center with their event to create an atmosphere for reflection and spiritual growth combining live music, audio visual presentations and reflection of sacred writings. A light breakfast will be served at 10:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. San Clemente Baha’i Center. 3316 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente.

Shark Search Adventure

11:30 a.m. Join Dana Wharf aboard the OCeanAdventures Catamaran and search for great whites, mako, thresher, blue and hammerhead sharks during a two hour trip. Tickets are $45 per person, $29 for children. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.2240603. www.danawharf.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Head to the Swallow’s Inn for a full day of music. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

South Coast Singers: Through the Years

4 p.m. The musical group will take guests on a fast-paced stroll through the musical lanes of the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Songs from artists Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Everly Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra and more will be included. Tickets range $10-$20 and can be purchased at www.southcoastsingers.org/our-concerts/. St. Andrews by the Sea. 2001 Calle Frontera, San Clemente.

Swing Festival

6-10 p.m. The San Clemente Community Center will be jumping with sounds of music, dancing and good times during the 24th annual “Big Bad-Swing Night.” Period attire from the 1940s and 1950s is welcome! 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.361.6529. www.sanclementerotary.org.

Second Stage Stand-Up

7:30 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse hosts a lineup of four comedians on the second Saturday of each month. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $17.50; reservations are recommended. To purchase tickets, call 949.489.8082 or visit www.comedyintheoc.com. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Harbor Cruise

8 p.m. Every Saturday through October 28, join Dana Wharf for a live music cruise around the Harbor. Guests can listen to Cali Conscious will perform aboard the Dana Pride. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, June 11

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Visit the Institute’s website for more dates and times. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

San Clemente Car Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Downtown Business Association will host the 22nd Annual Car Show in downtown San Clemente. The show is expected to bring in more than 300 show cars from classic to exotic. The event and is free to the public. There will also be slot car races, a rock climbing wall, food trucks, music and a live band. Family Assistance Ministries will raffle items all day. Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.218.5378. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Bluegrass & BBQ

4-7 p.m. Enjoy the authentic sounds of Burning Heart Bluegrass Band while dining on barbecue selections. At 4:30 p.m., Burning Heart Bluegrass will give a special workshop where they’ll discuss the origins of bluegrass music, the role of individual instruments, vocal syles and the state of the music today. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door for adults, children 12 and under are $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by calling 800.595.4849. Laguna College of Art & Design. 2222 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

