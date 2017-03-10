South County Weekend Event Guide: March 10-12

Friday, March 10

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Theater: ‘The Ash Girl’

7:30 p.m. The Saddleback College Department of Theatre Arts presents The Ash Girl, a modern riff on Cinderella that focuses on “otherworldly elements behind the magic.” Show runs through March 12. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. 28000 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo. 949.582.4656. www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Live Music: Laurence Juber

7:30 p.m. Listen to live music from acoustic guitarist and former lead guitarist of Wings, Laurence Juber. Tickets are $30. Dana Point Community House. 24642 San Juan Avenue, Dana Point. 949.842.2227. www.lordofthestringsconcerts.com.

Live Theater: ‘Three Bandits and a Baby’

8 p.m. In this family-friendly musical melodrama, three successful and happily unmarried villains get a surprise inheritance of a little girl. Forced to do the right thing and take care of the baby, the three hopeless and hapless babysitters make an attempt until their pasts finally catch up with them. Tickets start at $20. The show runs through March 12. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘The Miracle Worker’

8 p.m. Based on a remarkable true story, this inspiring and unforgettable play is an American classic that tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Stage II at the Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘Angel Street’

8 p.m. Angel Street focuses on a seemingly normal couple, but it turns out the suave Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his wife, Bella, into insanity under the guise of kindness. Angel Street was a hit on Broadway and still stands as one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Saturday, March 11

Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga

8-9:30 a.m. Join iHeartYoga instructors at Westwind Sailing for a class on doing yoga atop waterborne stand-up paddleboards. Workshop is for all skill levels. Cost is $35 with board rental, $25 if you bring your own. 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Gardening Class: Grow Your Own Strawberries

9 a.m. Stop by Armstrong Garden Center for a class on growing strawberries in your own garden. No registration required. 32382 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Whale Walk and Talk

9 a.m. This 1.5-mile walk focuses on the offshore visitors that can be frequently seen from the Dana Point Headlands. The walk begins at the Nature Interpretive Center. RSVP requested. Walk also takes place at 9 a.m. on March 12. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527. www.danapoint.org.

Gardening Workshop: Identifying Backyard Birds

9:30-10:30 a.m. Tree of Life Nursery’s Alisa Flint will share some helpful tips on identifying local birds by sight and sound, while also identifying which native plant species are irresistible to native birds. 33201 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com.

Gardening Workshop: Terrific Tomatoes

9:30-11 a.m. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners team up with Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens to host this workshop about how to easily grow tomatoes. Class takes place inside the metal barn at Reata Park. 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6704. www.goinnative.net.

Backyard Orchard Design and Care Workshop

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn how to start and maintain an eco-friendly orchard. Tickets are $40 for non-members, $30 for members. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Dana Point Festival of Whales

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The second weekend of the 46th annual Festival of Whales kicks off on Saturday with a student art show, the cardboard dinghy race, a beach cleanup at Doheny, a clam chowder cook-off and much more. The festival celebrates the annual migration of the California gray whale and now welcomes more than 100,000 visitors each year. There are plenty of opportunities to eat, drink, learn, view art, celebrate and, of course, see whales. Event also runs Sunday, March 12. For more information, visit www.festivalofwhales.com.

Mantra and Meaning

Noon-2 p.m. Join Anusha Wijeyakumar for a workshop that will be focused on learning the essence and meaning behind two of the most popular and powerful ancient Vedic Mantras, the Gayatri Mantra and the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Workshop is split into an hour of guided meditation and yoga, and an hour or learning more about the techniques. Admission is $50. Jamie Hanson Yoga. 34207 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. www.shantiwithin.com. www.jamiehansonyoga.com.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with music from Dalton Gang at 2:30 p.m., followed by a performance by the Rob Staley Band at 8:30 p.m. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Dolphin & Whale Sunset Safari

3:45-6:15 p.m. Enjoy a 2.5-hour sunset safari with Capt. Dave’s. With the setting sun and rising moon as backdrops, you’ll be able to check out dolphins, whales and other marine life. Plus, Mrs. Capt. Dave’s has triple fudge brownies to enjoy. Cost is $65 for adults, $45 for children ages 1-12, and $20 for infants. Reserve your spot online. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.498.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance

5-10 p.m. The 50th edition of San Clemente’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance includes a bevy of Irish festivities. There will be a corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the trimmings, green beer, live music and dancers from the Aniar Academy of Irish Dance. The Exchange Club and the city of San Clemente have partnered to put this event on, and proceeds benefit local charities. 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.240.4089. www.san-clemente.org.

Second Stage Stand-Up

7:30 p.m. Professional comedians perform in the Stage II Theatre at Camino Real Playhouse every second Saturday of the month! Cabaret Table seating with two chairs per table. Beverages available for purchase include water, soft drinks, beer and wine. Tickets are $17.50. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Sunday, March 12

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

The Marketplace in San Clemente

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Marketplace in San Clemente takes place every second Sunday of the month and features a variety of local wares for sale. 201 Calle de los Molinos, San Clemente. www.themarketplacesc.com.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.