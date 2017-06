The Capistrano Dispatch

The County of Orange will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 1, at the Laguna Hills Mall, located at 24155 Laguna Hills Mall. Admission and parking are free. Free résumé critiquing is available at the fair. Professional attire is requested. For more information, call 949.341.8000 or visit www.oconestop.com or www.ocboard.org.