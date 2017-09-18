The Capistrano Dispatch

The Outlets at San Clemente is partnering up with local chambers of commerce to hold a South Orange County Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Outlets will be teaming up with the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, the San Clemente Chamber, the Dana Point Chamber and the Laguna Niguel Chamber to feature more than 75 businesses, including Outlets at San Clemente merchants.

Those interested will have the opportunity to apply to more than 1,500 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Applicants are encouraged to bring pens and copies of their resumes, and to wear professional attire to the event.

The job fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. The Outlets are located at 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa in San Clemente.