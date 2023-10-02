St. Margaret’s Episcopal School recently announced a massive fundraising campaign to build a new Commons facility that would serve its students’ physical needs in a variety of ways and include other structural projects on the San Juan Capistrano campus.

The centerpiece of “Tartans Thrive,” as the private school calls the $45 million campaign, would be the construction of a new, 30,000-square foot building for a student body of just over 1,200. The St. Margaret’s Commons would include a great hall for dining with multiple food stations and a to-go counter; a sports performance center with a room for sports medicine; rooms for cardio, performance and recovery; and a large theater-style room for film-watching, among other features.

The campaign also calls for renovations and relocations of existing buildings and classrooms, along with the completion of a security and maintenance building. The fundraising total would also support the school’s endowment.

Dr. Jeneen Graham, head of St. Margaret’s, said the school and the new building will continue its practices to help students thrive by fostering community and healthy habits.

“Research informs us that social, emotional and physical health are key factors impacting learning and development in children,” Graham said. “It is essential for us to create programs and environments that are geared towards healthy living and positive social engagement for our students.”

St. Margaret’s began acquiring the necessary land and performing building renovations in 2019, according to the school, and expects to break ground on the project in July 2024. The projected opening date for the Commons is fall 2026.

Patrick Bendzick, assistant head of school for health and wellness, said the project development had been a long time coming, sparked by a focus on being “student-centered” in the school’s general approach.

“It started a few years back, prior to the pandemic, where we were running these ethnographic interviews with our students, asking them about their student experience,” Bendzick said. “(We asked them) if they could wave the magic wand, what would they want at a school? And the idea of a place for health and wellness and food came up a lot with our students.”

With the subject of health and wellness a component of St. Margaret’s strategic plan, the feedback from students led the administration to move forward. Bendzick added that the school talked at length about how to best set up a food service that would make food from service for the whole population and the most innovative ways to enhance students’ athletic success.

The St. Margaret’s community is “nothing short of extraordinary,” he said, referring to other previous campaigns that expanded the campus at its current state.

“When we introduce these types of ideas to them, they fully back us and fully back the idea that the school needs to continue to evolve, and that the needs of kids change …” Bendzick said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community. We have no doubt that they’ll be able to put this together.”

St. Margaret’s has created a new website, tartansthrive.org, dedicated to informing its community about the new campaign and how people can support the school’s efforts.