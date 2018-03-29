St. Margaret’s Vandenburg Wins Scholastic Surf Series Shortboard, Longboard Season Titles

By Zach Cavanagh

St. Margaret’s sophomore Jake Vandenburg locked down the season championships for the Scholastic Surf Series Orange County High School men’s longboard and shortboard with the final event on March 18 in Huntington Beach.

Vandenburg earned three first-place finishes, a second-place finish and a fourth-place finish in five events to blow away the shortboard season competition, 9,060 points to 4,980. Second and third-place season finishes by St. Margaret’s teammates helped power the Tartans to a 5-0 undefeated season.

In longboard, Vandenburg edged out the competition for the season title, 7,820-7,340, despite not pulling a first-place finish in the five events. Vandenburg was the only surfer to compete in all five events and was consistent with two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.

On March 25, Vandenburg took second place at the NSSA Southwest Explorers Juniors event on March 25.

Despite not surfing until he was 12 years old, Vandenburg has taken swiftly to the waves and is currently ranked sixth in the Under-18 rankings for the Western Surfing Association.