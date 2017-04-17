The Capistrano Dispatch

See if you can spot a theme with Doug Benson’s comedy in the names of some of his most popular works: Super High Me, The High Court with Doug Benson, and the Getting Doug with High podcast.

Stumped? Then you may be just the person to sit in the audience when Benson brings special guests to the Coach House for a live taping of Getting Doug with High on April 20 at 8 p.m.

But weed is only part of what makes Benson’s projects so great—he’s a legitimately funny guy and career stand-up with a commitment to good jokes. He’s also a podcast pioneer, beginning a movie-based podcast in 2006.

The live tapings of Getting Doug include guests ingesting marijuana in some form, talking, and then witnessing a magic trick at the end. It’s just perfect.

No word on the guests yet—that’ll be a surprise for the show. And whether you (legally) partake or not before the show, you’re likely to laugh.

Tickets are $25, and doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House Concert Hall. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. www.thecoachhouse.com.