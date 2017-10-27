On Stage at the Coach House: Tal Wilkenfeld

By Allison Jarrell

Tal Wilkenfeld, a renowned Australian singer, songwriter, bassist and guitarist, is stopping by The Coach House on Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a show that is sure to be filled with enough rock ‘n’ roll to satisfy fans of the genre.

The 30-year-old musician got a remarkably early start on her career. After coming to New York City in 2006 as a teen, she found herself playing with the Allman Brothers onstage before releasing her instrumental debut, Transformation, touring with Chick Corea, and eventually joining Jeff Beck’s world tour. Wilkenfeld also played at Eric Claption’s 2007 Crossroads Festival in Chicago—a performance that became one of her defining breakout moments.

Wilkenfeld relocated to Los Angeles and recorded with artists such as Prince, Macy Gray, Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Brian Wilson. Encouragement from Jeff Beck and her collaboration with Jackson Browne motivated Wilkenfeld to transition to singing and songwriting as well.

Most recently, Wilkenfeld released her first single, “Corner Painter,” and opened for The Who during their The Who Hits 50! Tour. She’s now headlining her own tour and will be performing in cities across California this fall.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano. For tickets or more information, call 949.496.8930 or visit www.thecoachhouse.com.