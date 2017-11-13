The Capistrano Dispatch

The Stallion Booster Club at San Juan Hills High School is selling Christmas trees now through Nov. 17 to raise funds for the school’s athletic programs.

The trees come directly from a grower in Oregon, and pricing ranges from $55-75 for douglas firs, or $35 for a 24-inch wreath. Local delivery (San Clemente to Lake Forest) is $35. Trees may also be donated to a Camp Pendleton 1st Battalion/11th Marine family, and delivery is included.

Order forms and payment are due by Friday, Nov. 17. All trees are to be claimed at the SJHHS parking lot on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Order online at www.sjhstallions.com/christmastree. For more information, contact Lynn Blaylock at lynnblaylock@gmail.com or Rhonda Ruiz at ruiz97@cox.net.