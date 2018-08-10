Star-Spangled Sophomore: JSerra Sophomore Cody Schrier Selected to USA Baseball 15U World Cup Squad

By Zach Cavanagh

From an initial group of 72, to second group of 34 and to a final roster of 20, JSerra sophomore Cody Schrier has been selected to the USA Baseball 15U National Team for the 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Schrier said fresh off a flight from USA Baseball’s training center in North Carolina to Panama and a seven-hour bus ride to the site of the World Cup in David. “It means so much. I feel really honored to be recognized.”

This is Schrier’s third time through the USA Baseball program, with stints on the 12U and 14U teams.

“I think it’s a testament to his family and obviously, Cody himself,” JSerra coach Brett Kay said. “Anything USA-based is such a great honor. I wouldn’t say he had the type of year he wanted to, but we knew he was one of our best players and that he was going to have this opportunity going forward.”

Schrier, a San Clemente native, is the fourth JSerra player in the last six years to represent Team USA following Colton Plaia in 2012, Chase Strumpf in 2013 and Royce Lewis in 2014 and 2016. Schrier made the JSerra varsity roster as a freshman last season and committed to USC in November of his freshman year.

Kay praised Schrier’s athleticism, aggressive baserunning and power to all fields.

“He can do anything,” Kay said. “I can play him anywhere on the field and trust him. I know how he’s going to adapt in any kind of environment. I think that goes a long way in development of a young player.”

The USA Baseball 15U National Team Trials were an aggressive seven-day process to cut the roster from the prospective 72 to the final 20. Schrier’s JSerra teammate and fellow sophomore Gage Jump was also in the initial trial group.

“It was a grind,” Schrier said. “Early morning, late nights. I was sore and sweaty. Just knowing the hard work paid off is special.”

Team USA opens the World Cup on Friday, Aug. 10 against China with group games against Germany, Chinese Tapei, Brazil and host Panama each of the following four days. The Super Round playoffs begin on Aug. 16 with the World Championship Final on Aug. 19

“I’m just soaking in the whole experience,” Schrier said. “Seeing all the other countries at the hotel, playing against teams from other countries, making brothers on this team.”