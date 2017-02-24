The Capistrano Dispatch

Mayor Kerry Ferguson and the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce are inviting members of the public to attend the 2017 State of the City Address and dinner on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The dinner and presentation will be held at El Adobe de Capistrano, located at 31891 Camino Capistrano. Admission is $50 per person, and reservations are required.

To purchase a ticket or for more details, contact Jennifer Pointer at the Chamber of Commerce at 949.493.4700 or jennifer@sanjuanchamber.com. More information can also be found on the Chamber’s website, www.sanjuanchamber.com.