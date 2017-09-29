By Allison Jarrell

On Monday, Oct. 2, State Assemblyman Bill Brough and State Senator Patricia Bates, in partnership with the Capistrano Unified School District and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will host a presentation on the “opioid and heroin crisis” in South Orange County, and how it affects local families.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. at the San Juan Hills High School Performing Arts Center, located at 29211 Stallion Ridge in San Juan. Speakers will include representatives from OCSD, U.S. Border Patrol, the Orange County Health Care Agency, Capistrano Unified School District and UCI Medical Center. Assistance resources and experts will also be on hand at the event.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by clicking here, or by calling 949.347.7301.