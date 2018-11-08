Students Ace Standardized Tests at JSerra High

Four students at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano received perfect scores on their standardized tests.

Student Richard Fu achieved a 1600 on the SAT while students Sean Griswold, Abbey Guinane and Grant Ristoff scored a perfect 36 on their ACTs.

According to a news release from the school, 1.7 million students take the SAT every year, but only about 300 or 0.018 percent of them earn a perfect score.

Two million students take the ACT and only 0.136 percent of them earn a perfect score.

Fu is an international student from Suzhou, China, who came to the U.S. three years ago to attend JSerra. Fu aspires to attend Stanford next fall.

Griswold is a student in the Engineering Magnet Program and is also a leader for his Boy Scout troop, a hockey player and accomplished pianist.

Guinane is in JSerra’s Medical Magnet Program and has succeeded in managing an AP course load while maintaining a high GPA. She plans to work in the medical field.

Ristoff plays defensive end and tight end for JSerra’s varsity football team and has committed to continue his football career at the University of Pennsylvania. He plans to study in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.