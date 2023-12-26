After collecting new winter coats over the past month, Orange County Board Supervisor Katrina Foley distributed more than 600 coats to children and youth in need across the county’s Fifth District during the week before Christmas.

From Nov. 15 through Dec. 18, Foley collected new coats in kids’ and youth sizes to help those underserved groups stay warm this winter.

Foley has organized a coat drive in Costa Mesa, where she previously served as a councilmember and mayor, over the past 14 years. This year, Foley expanded the initiative across her supervisorial district.

“I started this tradition 15 years ago, collecting 100 coats on average,” Foley said. “This year, I’m happy to share we broke records together with 600 donated new coats for kids just in time for the rain.”

Orange County Board Supervisor Katrina Foley distributes coats to kids in need at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley on Dec. 18. Photo: Courtesy of the Office of Katrina Foley

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year’s coat drive a smashing success,” Foley continued. “I feel grateful for the generosity of our fellow community members in helping us keep kids warm this Christmas.”

On Dec. 18, Foley, along with San Juan Capistrano Mayor Sergio Farrias, Aliso Viejo City Councilmember Ross Chun, OC Sheriff’s deputies, and OC Fire Authority firefighters, delivered coats at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, State Sen. Josh Newman, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Harlan, Newport Mesa Board President Carol Crane, Costa Mesa police officers, Costa Mesa firefighters, and Costa Mesa High cheerleaders joined Foley at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast in Costa Mesa for the coat distribution and a Q&A.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, coats were delivered to the Family Assistance Ministries in San Clemente and UNIDOs in San Juan Capistrano. Coats were also donated to children in need at RH Dana Elementary.

Any gently used coats that were donated by the community will be brought to the Costa Mesa-Newport Beach homeless shelter and Share Our Selves.