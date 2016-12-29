By Allison Jarrell

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas morning in San Juan Capistrano, officials said Thursday.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, police responded to a report of a man who had been shot at the 25000 block of Avenida Cabrillo in San Juan Capistrano. OCSD Lt. Mark Stichter said when deputies arrived at the scene they found a male victim inside the residence.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Orange County Homicide investigators and the Orange County Coroner were then notified and called to the residence.

“Investigators spent the entire day at the scene canvassing the neighborhood and conducting interviews,” Stichter said.

OCSD has not released any information regarding the victim’s identity. No suspects have been arrested, and Stichter said homicide investigators will continue to follow up on any and all leads.

No further information on the investigation was available on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit anonymous tips to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.TIP.OCCS or at occrimestoppers.org.