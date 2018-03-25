Swallows Day Parade Celebrates 60 Years

Photos and text by Emily Rasmussen

Some 40,000 people flocked to the 60th Annual Swallows Day Parade in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, March 24 for a day of color and laughter.

The beloved, local parade that celebrates the return of the swallows each year had entries ranging from ‘aw’ inducing children and pets, to local representatives and charitable organizations. Regardless of stature, everyone who attended and participated in the parade wore western-style clothing and other swallows day garb.

The Mercado Street Faire kicked off the day at 9 a.m. with dozens of vendors and nearby kids play area, which included giant, blow-up slides and other family-friendly activities. Crowds gathered on the sidewalks of downtown to watch one of the largest non-motorized parades in the nation, as the event captivated audiences from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., bringing horses, music and other demonstrations.

Mayor Sergio Farias said he enjoyed this year’s parade, with this as his first year being in it as mayor, alongside his other council members Brian Maryott, Kerry Ferguson and Pam Patterson in a horse-drawn float.

Farias said his favorite part of the parade was meeting with fellow representatives who came to the parade, including San Clemente Mayor Tim Brown, Sen. Pat Bates, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Don Barnes and Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

“It’s really important that they’re able to be here,” Farias said.

Grand Marshall Steve Oedekerk said the parade was a great success and was a lot of fun. This being his first year as grand marshall, Oedekerk said it was a new experience being in the parade.

“My kids grew up here, we’ve been here 25 years so it’s a strange combination of being in a parade of people you don’t know, littered with people you do know,” he said.

Oedekerk said his favorite part of the parade was the kids sitting on the curb who think it’s “the biggest deal you wave back.”

“You keep feeling like you’re supposed to stop (waiving) and then you realize these are all new people,” Oedekerk. “It’s like a big family gathering for the parade and the events leading up to it.”