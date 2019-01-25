Swallows Day Parade Season Continues with Taste of San Juan Event

By Shawn Raymundo

The Fiesta Association will host its annual “Taste of San Juan” event Jan. 31 at San Juan Hills Golf Club.

With more than two dozen local restaurants and caterers participating in the culinary affair, attendees will be able to indulge in all the various flavors San Juan Capistrano eateries have to offer.

The upcoming occasion is the next event lined up in conjunction with the Fiesta de las Golondrinas parade season, which all leads up to the 61st annual Swallows Day Parade on March 23.

Last year, about 600 people attended the 25th anniversary of the event.

Aside from the best eats around town, there will also be live music from the Doo-Wah Riders.

General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $60. The VIP tickets cover the cost of admission, valet parking and a swag bag to take home.

Tickets can be purchased at the Association’s website at swallowsparade.com, through the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce and at all Fiesta meetings on Wednesday nights.