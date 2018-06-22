By Emily Rasmussen

31115 Rancho Viejo Rd., San Juan Capistrano

949.485.9733

www.sanjuanbakery.com

Sweet Home Capistrano Bakery is a new business in San Juan Capistrano that came to town on Monday, June 4 to mix the best of new and old.

James Parris, owner of Sweet Home Capistrano, grew up with baking and cooking. His father made pie pans, which sold internationally as he won awards in 2004 for his pies and baking performance.

“From then on, I decided cooking was something I wanted to do and follow my father’s footsteps.”

Parris went to culinary school, worked across Southern California and studied culinary arts in Europe. After coming back to Southern California, Parris said he helped his friend open Pascal Restaurant in San Juan Capistrano, also on Rancho Mission Viejo Road, and fell in love with the area.

“I’ve always enjoyed San Juan Capistrano, I helped open Pascal and that’s what brought me here originally. I love South Orange County, it’s relaxed and the people are much nicer.”

Parris said his hope is to make Sweet Home Capistrano a place where people in town can come to relax and congregate.

“We want to be the nook in the neighborhood,” Parris said. “We’re trying to make a neighborhood friendly, gourmet bakery where everyone can come to gather and meet.”

With personalized-sized pies, to gluten-free and vegan options, Parris said his goal is to make Sweet Home Capistrano a go-to for specialty baking goods—and, to bring back the old-school business model of small bakeries.

“I know the need for a nice homemade, gourmet bakery in South Orange County, I know people have been craving that and I wanted to answer the call,” Parris said. “We want to have something on the menu that people come back for every time.”

In the process of making community relationships, Parris said the bakery has added a mural of Mission San Juan Capistrano, and has built relationships with its neighboring businesses Anytime Fitness and Lindora Clinic to bring healthy options for locals.

Fun features of the bakery that Parris hopes to bring to Sweet Home Capistrano is a seasonal menu, where he can bring his international baking colleagues to his bakery in collaborating on creating menus.

As for himself, Parris said he is also excited to continue what he loves doing with his father.

“This bakery really brought us together,” he said.