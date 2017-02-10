Congratulations Capistrano Dispatch for being our Major Sponsor for The Taste of San Juan
The best restaurants tastes.
Can’t wait to see the winners of the awards & Swallow Cup.
Thank you very much,
Pamela Schuler
