More than 1,600 people gathered at The Taste of San Juan on Thursday, Feb. 8. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
The Taste of San Juan celebrates 25 years with local restaurants

By Emily Rasmussen

Some 1,600 people attended The Taste of San Juan, hosted by the Fiesta Association, as it celebrated its 25th year anniversary on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 8.

Twenty-two restaurants from San Juan Capistrano came to the event at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, presenting dishes ranging from tacos to crepes. Attendees were given the chance to vote for their favorite dishes, which included four categories: best dessert, best main course, most original dish and best appetizer.

Trevor’s At The Tracks was awarded the Swallow’s Cup, which is the winner of the most votes turned in for a restaurant.

