The Taste of San Juan celebrates 25 years with local restaurants

By Emily Rasmussen
Some 1,600 people attended The Taste of San Juan, hosted by the Fiesta Association, as it celebrated its 25th year anniversary on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 8.
Twenty-two restaurants from San Juan Capistrano came to the event at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, presenting dishes ranging from tacos to crepes. Attendees were given the chance to vote for their favorite dishes, which included four categories: best dessert, best main course, most original dish and best appetizer.
Trevor’s At The Tracks was awarded the Swallow’s Cup, which is the winner of the most votes turned in for a restaurant.
Photo Gallery
Attendees try a sampling of Trevor's At The Track's 'Wok the Wok' curried cioppino, which won Best Original Dish in the People's Choice Awards. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Rancho Capistrano Valley serves up Minnesota pork chops served with an apple brandy caramel, with herb potatoes and grilled veggies on the side. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Trevor's At The Track's proprietor, Trevor Baird (left), discusses his restaurant's menu with an attendee of The Taste of San Juan event on Thursday, Feb. 8. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Hennessey's Tavern serves up Ahi Poke, with Ahi steak cubed and tossed with soy sauce and other seasonings. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
El Adobe de Capistrano, one of the original participants of The Taste of San Juan, serves up mini chicken tacos and pork tamales. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan, also known as Nina Leone (left) and Jimmy Ferguson (right), attended The Taste of San Juan event. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
O'Neill's Bar & Grill serves up tacos de lengua to an attendee at The Taste of San Juan. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
The Kelly Boyz Band played tunes for attendees at The Taste of San Juan. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Attendees of The Taste of San Juan do the electric slide while listening to tunes from The Kelly Boyz Band. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
More than 1,600 attendees at The Taste of San Juan tried cuisine and drink from 22 different restaurants in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Fiesta Association President Jim Taylor announces the winners for the 2018 Taste of San Juan. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Trevor's At The Tracks won the Swallows Cup, for the most votes out of the 21 other establishments present. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Thai Juan On won Honorable Mention for Best Appetizer, a crispy wonton and ball of fire, in addition to celebrating 10 years of participation with The Taste of San Juan. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
We Olive and Wine Bar won the People's Choice Award for Best Appetizer, which was barbecue chicken flat bread with an assortment of sauces and seasonings. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Rancho Capistrano Winery won the People's Choice Award for Best Main Course. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
Ricardo's Place Restaurant won Honorable Mention for Best Original Dish. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
O'Gourmet won Honorable Mention for Best Dessert, which had a variety of napoleons, eclairs, fruit tarts and more. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
El Adobe de Capistrano was honored for 25 years with The Taste of San Juan, which celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 8. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
3:16 Bakery won the People's Choice Award for Best Dessert, which had a variety of napoleons, eclairs, fruit tarts and more. Photo: Emily Rasmussen
