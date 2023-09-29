Katrina Foley

By Supervisor Katrina Foley

This month, my office continues to make progress toward our priorities for the Fifth District.

First, the waitlist for Orange County Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher program is now open through Friday, Sept. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Through this program, individuals and families receive rental assistance and can choose their own housing that meets their needs.

For more information, visit ochousing.org or call 714.480.2798.

For those who needed assistance filling out the application, I hosted an event on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28, at the County One-Stop in Laguna Niguel in partnership with Unidos.

I also continue to work toward a County Master Plan for Aging to identify and address the needs of our aging population.

We began the Master Plan for Aging process to collect input to plan for future housing, health care, walkability, accessibility, caregivers, transportation, employment, recreation, and other needs at all phases of life.

The community survey is available to any Orange County resident 55 years and older at olderadultssurvey.com.

I invite everyone to participate in our District 5 Senior Summit on Oct. 27 at Soka University as an attendee, a vendor for our resource fair, or as a speaker for our program.

This month, I convened our second Dana Point Harbor Oversight Advisory Committee. Bryon Ward of Burnham Ward Properties gave a presentation to the committee about the Commercial Core planning, the organizational structure of the Dana Point Harbor Partners, and an update on the construction timeline.

We’re hoping to break ground in early 2024 on the first and most complicated phase: the new parking structure. Last week, I met with SDG&E to discuss and develop the utility permitting plan so we stay on track for this phase. Find details on the revitalization at danapointharbor.com/revitalization/

The committee decided to work with Dana Point Harbor Partners to create two documents to clarify with the public the timeline for the revitalization, including a one-sheet of the phasing schedule and an organizational chart for the development.

Be on the lookout, as we’ll finalize the documents in our upcoming meetings and roll them out for public review.

After many conversations with constituents, I hear your concerns about public safety. To that end, I will host two town halls in the coming months to work together with the public, the county, and government partners toward solutions.

As e-bike injuries rise in Orange County, e-bike safety remains a priority for our office. My office plans to hold a town hall with the OC Sheriff’s Department and OCTA in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the fentanyl crisis continues to seep into every Orange County community. Together with the Health Care Agency, I will host a fentanyl town hall in the Fifth District on Oct. 24. Follow @SupervisorFoley for details of location and time.

My office also looks forward to upcoming events in the district. Pacific Symphony musicians will perform free outdoor chamber music concerts across Orange County with its new Symphony on the Go! mobile stage. I’m honored to support this program and connect the community to free music. Learn more at pacificsymphony.org.

Finally, I’m happy to announce that this year, I will hold my third annual Veterans of the Year Awards. This year’s theme “The Call to Serve: Recognizing the Roles Musicians & Buglers Play in the Military” aims to honor veterans, reservists and active-duty servicemembers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in selflessly contributing to our military through music, including buglers.

Submit nominations at bit.ly/2023KFVOTY.

Subscribe to my weekly newsletter at d5.ocgov.com/newsletter and follow me on all social media channels @SupervisorFoley for regular updates on our work.

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.