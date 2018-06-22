By Zach Cavanagh

Three former JSerra baseball players were selected in the MLB Draft on June 6.

University of California, Irvine’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, Arizona State University’s Lyle Lin and Baylor’s Davis Wendzel were all selected on the third day of the MLB Draft.

🗣️ FITZ! The newest member of the Chicago White Sox is off the board #TogetherWeZot #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/AnoWzAfs86 — UCI Baseball (@UCIbsb) June 6, 2018

Fitzpatrick, a 2013 JSerra graduate, was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 22nd round with the 648th overall pick.

This season at UCI, the infielder put together a .219 batting average with 17 RBIs, 21 hits and 14 runs scored. Fitzpatrick added six home runs for the Anteaters. He also posted a .986 fielding percentage in 27 games.

Fitzpatrick, a San Clemente native and team captain at JSerra, went to UCI from Saddleback College where he was first-team all-conference and helped the Gauchos to their first conference title in 18 years.

Taipei ➡️ San Juan Capistrano ➡️ Tempe ➡️ Houston@lin_lyle has been all over the world in his career. Now the @astros want to bring the catcher to Texas! pic.twitter.com/00Ao1P4dyd — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) June 6, 2018

Lin, a 2016 JSerra graduate, was selected by the Houston Astros in the 29th round with the 882nd overall pick.

This was the second go at the draft for Lin who was selected out of JSerra in 2016 by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round. The pick made him the first Taiwanese-born player to be selected in the MLB Draft.

Lin did not sign in 2016 and chose to attend Arizona State University. This season at ASU, the catcher posted a .290 batting average with 25 RBIs, 25 runs and 61 hits. He also made a .989 fielding percentage in 55 games behind the plate.

As a senior at JSerra, Lin hit for a .315 average with three home runs in 33 games.

Congrats to Davis Wendzel on being selected by the @RedSox in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. He’s the 140th draft pick in Baylor program history. #SicEm ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/f10ZsRWmsU — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) June 6, 2018

Wendzel, a 2016 JSerra graduate, was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 37th round with the 1,120th overall pick.

This season as a sophomore at Baylor, the infielder hit for a .310 batting average with 49 RBIs, 38 runs, 29 doubles and eight home runs. Wendzel was named to the 2017 Big 12 All-Freshman Team last season.

At JSerra, Wendzel and Lin were part of a hugely successful group for the Lions that won three straight Trinity League titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.