Police investigating situation to identify suspects

By Eric Heinz

Witnesses to a bank robbery, which took place just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in the unincorporated area of Orange County near Ladera Ranch, said three men came in with guns and demanded money, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

The men entered the Wells Fargo on the 27500 block of Antonio Parkway armed with unknown handguns and approached multiple bank tellers demanding money. They left with an unknown amount, OCSD officials said.

No additional description was given about the suspects, officials said, and there were no injuries in the incident, and no gunshots were fired.

Officials said they pulled over a vehicle on Avenida La Pata between San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente shortly after receiving a call about the robbery, but the suspects were not in that vehicle.

OCSD investigators and crime scene team members are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Office at 949.425.1860 or the department commander at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1.855.TIP.OCCS (1.855.847.6227).