The Capistrano Dispatch

A toy collection to benefit the children of San Juan Capistrano’s adopted 1st Battalion, 11th Marines is underway. Help support the 1/11 by dropping off new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 12 in the toy collection bin at City Hall or the San Juan Capistrano Community Center during business hours now through Dec. 15.

City Hall is located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto and the Community Center is at 25925 Camino Del Avion. Business hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The toys will be delivered to the children before the holidays.

For more information on supporting the Marines, veterans and their families, visit www.homefrontamerica.org.