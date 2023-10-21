For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

San Juan Hills’ hopes of an undefeated regular season fell to ashes in devastating fashion Friday night, Oct. 20, as the Stallions suffered a 24-17 home loss on Senior Night at the hands of Trabuco Hills.

Trailing throughout much of the contest, the Stallions’ comeback bid took a crushing blow when Mustang wide receiver Ryan Luce scored on a 32-yard run to extend Trabuco Hills’ lead to 14 points with 2:25 remaining. San Juan Hills (8-1, 1-1) was all too prepared to defend the toss play Trabuco Hills (6-3, 2-0) had run all night, but the Mustangs executed a reverse off that very same look.

Even when Luce appeared to be corralled for the moment, he wiggled his way free of tacklers and slipped up the sideline for the score, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence.

San Juan Hills’ school-best 8-0 start to the 2023 season fell shortly after, as Trabuco Hills wound down its victory to clinch at least a share of the Sea View League title. San Juan Hills’ only hope for a share of the league championship is a win at Aliso Niguel (6-3, 1-1) next Friday, Oct. 27, and a Trabuco Hills loss at El Toro (2-7, 0-2).

Stallions head coach Rob Frith acknowledged the impact of his team’s mistakes on the game.

“We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, and we need to be more disciplined,” Frith said.

San Juan Hills committed 13 penalties worth 150 yards, in addition to a bevy of mistakes that contributed to the Mustangs’ upset.

Coupled with a 44-yard kick return by Colton Chase, the Stallions managed enough offense immediately following Trabuco Hills’ last score to cut their deficit back to seven with 1:36 left, but Mustang free safety Ben Holland recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the result.

Heralded San Juan Hills linebacker Weston Port started off the night on a great note, intercepting Trabuco Hills quarterback Jacob Perry with an impressive display of athleticism on the Mustangs’ first drive. Port took the ball to the end zone on a 45-yard play that put the Stallions on top early, 7-0.

San Juan Hills’ next drive ended with a missed 22-yard field goal, and the Trabuco Hills offense suddenly found itself in a rhythm. The Mustangs launched drives of 80 and 65 yards using a balance of Perry’s aerial attack, running back Taylor Bowie’s violent touches and poor tackling from San Juan Hills to take the lead at 14-7.

From there, the Stallions offense couldn’t sustain momentum for long, and found itself down 17-7 at halftime.

The mistakes mounted for San Juan Hills, as quarterback Timmy Herr threw an interception in the second quarter and fumbled on the first possession of the third quarter, and despite a 42-yard run from Herr that could’ve jump-started the offense, a penalty on the next play killed the Stallions’ push. San Juan Hills settled for a 19-yard Manuel Maganda field goal midway through the third frame.

Frith complimented Trabuco Hills’ gameplan that stopped the Stallions from continuing the momentum gained from the early pick-six.

“We were feeling pretty good about that, but then, we’re not able to score any points until the end there,” Frith said. “Their defense did a really good job of stopping us.”

The Mustangs took control of the ball up 17-10 with little time remaining in the third quarter, and executed a long, punishing drive that took five minutes off the clock in the final quarter. Even though Trabuco Hills missed a field goal at the end of the drive that would’ve given them a two-score lead, Mustang safety Jaden Webber came up with a crucial interception that set up Trabuco Hills to ice the game.

Herr completed 13 of 21 attempts for 115 passing yards and two interceptions, and amassed 86 yards and a score on 11 carries.

San Juan Hills’ final league test is on the road Friday, Oct. 27, at Aliso Niguel. The Wolverines defeated El Toro 35-14 on Friday.